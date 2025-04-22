Bollywood Actor Kriti Sanon Buys Toyota Vellfire Worth Over Rs 1.22 Crore

Bollywood actress, Kriti Sanon known for her work in movies like 'Heropanti', 'Crew', 'Ganpath' and more has bought the Toyota Vellfire for herself. Though the actress has not made any official statement about her luxurious purchase, paparazzi have snapped her in the new car. The MPV received an update in 2023 and is available at a starting price of Rs 1.22 crore (ex-showroom).

The Toyota Vellfire is a popular choice among Indian celebrities. Bollywood actors like- Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, and Anil Kapoor are other celebs who own a Toyota Vellfire.

Toyota Vellfire; Engine, Powertrain

The Toyota Vellfire is powered by a 2.5-liter hybrid petrol engine that is capable of churning out a peak power and torque of 193 Hp and 240 Nm, respectively.

Toyota Vellfire; Exterior

The Toyota Vellfire is the celebs favorite MPV and has a luxurious touch in the exterior design. It consists of elements like- dark chrome front grille, 3 lens LED headlamps with DRL, connected LED tail lamps, dual tone machine finish bright and 19-inch dark alloy wheels, a turn signal lamp integrated into ORVM, chrome back door garnish, chrome finished door handles and more.

Toyota Vellfire; Interior

Talking about the interior features, the Toyota Vellfire has a 14-inch Touchscreen infotainment system, a 14-inch rear entertainment display, a 15-speaker JBL audio system, and more.

The Toyota MPV ensures high grade comfort with features like- one touch power slide rear door, seat massage function on the 2nd row, detachable control device, multi-function foldable rotary tray with vanity mirror, 8-way power adjustable driver seat with memory, independently operable dual sunroof, ambient lighting with 14 colour options and much more.

Toyota Vellfire; Safety Features

The Toyota Vellire ensures passenger safety with ADAS features like- 6 airbags, pre-collision safety, adaptive cruise control, adaptive high beam LED headlamps, lane trace assist, blind spot monitor, panoramic view monitor, vehicle stability control, stop hold function and ABS with EBD & BA.