Lexus ES 300h Luxury Plus Edition Launched In India; Gets THESE Changes

Lexus India has introduced the ES Luxury Plus Edition to celebrate this festive season. This model includes a range of new accessories that enhance both its visual appeal and luxury quotient. The Lexus ES 300h is an important product for the brand in India. It constitutes to 55 per cent of its total sales. Therefore, Lexus is trying to encash the festive season with a limited edition of the ES sedan. The Lexus ES luxury Plus Edition will be available at Rs. 69,70,000 Ex-Showroom All India and will be available at all Lexus Guest Experience Centers this September onwards.

The ES Luxury Plus Edition includes several enhancements designed to elevate the vehicle's luxury and functionality. The front grille is now finished in a shade of silver for the more luxurious appeal of the saloon. Similarly, the rear lamps are finished with a chrome garnish. Other additions include an illuminated scuff plate with an LED-lit Lexus logo, a puddle lamp with logo projection, and rear seat pillows to reduce fatigue for occupants.

Speaking about the ES Luxury Plus Edition, Tanmay Bhattacharya, Executive Vice President of Lexus India, said, "With the introduction of the Lexus ES Luxury Plus Edition, we are delighted to elevate the luxury quotient, and sophistication for the upcoming festive season. This exclusive edition, adorned with new accessories, is crafted to enhance every journey, blending unparalleled style, comfort, and innovation. We are excited to offer this exceptional experience to our esteemed customers, ensuring that their drive transforms into a celebration of Lexus quality and craftsmanship in India."