Kush Maini Wins F2 Barcelona Sprint Race, Claims First Victory Of 2026

Indian racing star Kush Maini delivered a flawless performance at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya to secure his first win of the 2026 Formula 2 season. Driving for ART Grand Prix, Kush Maini dominated the Barcelona Sprint Race from start to finish and crossed the line with an impressive lead of over seven seconds. The victory marks Kush Maini's third career Formula 2 win and provides a major boost to his championship campaign.

Starting second on the grid, Kush Maini got an excellent launch when the lights went out. The Indian driver quickly overtook reverse-grid pole sitter Noel Leon before the first corner and immediately settled into the race lead.

Once at the front, Kush Maini maintained a strong pace while carefully managing his tyres. As battles unfolded behind him, the ART Grand Prix driver stayed out of trouble and steadily increased the gap to the chasing pack.

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By the end of the race, Kush Maini had built a remarkable lead of 7.269 seconds over second-placed Gabriele Mini. The championship leader fought his way through the field and finished runner-up after an intense battle with title rival Nikola Tsolov. Tsolov completed the podium in third place, while Noel Leon finished fourth. American driver Colton Herta looked set for a podium finish but dropped to fifth after a late mistake. The result highlighted just how strong Kush Maini was throughout the Sprint Race, with no rival able to challenge him for the lead.

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Thanks to this victory, Kush Maini climbs from 10th to 8th place in the Formula 2 drivers' championship standings. The result also gives him valuable momentum ahead of the Barcelona Feature Race, where he is set to start from ninth on the grid.

Speaking after the race, Kush Maini praised his ART Grand Prix team for providing a competitive car and dedicated the success to their hard work throughout the season.

The 2026 campaign is Kush Maini's fourth season in Formula 2 and his first year with ART Grand Prix. Alongside his F2 duties, Kush Maini continues to serve as a reserve and test driver for the Alpine Formula 1 team. He is also associated with Mahindra Racing as a Formula E reserve driver.