Kush Maini Wins F2 Monaco Sprint Race, Becomes First Indian To Claim Title

Indian motorsport witnessed a historic moment as Kush Maini became the first Indian to win a Formula 2 race at the Monaco Grand Prix. The 25-year-old converted pole position into a win at the reverse-grid Sprint Race. Driving for DAMS Lucas Oil, he covered the iconic streets of Monte Carlo to mark his maiden F2 victory along with his first podium finish of the season. To achieve this, the BWT Alpine F1 driver held his composure across 30 laps in a nerve-wrecking competition.

While Maini's performance during the race drew praise, he stood at the top of the podium singing the Indian national anthem as Monaco's iconic street circuit became a witness to the moment. "P1 and first Indian to win at Monaco. It's a great honour and a dream come true, really. We keep believing," said Kush Maini, while showing gratitude for DAMS.

Also Read: Honda Cars India To Launch New BEV Next Fiscal Year; Will Focus On Hybrids Too

In the pit lane, Indian business tycoon Gautam Singhania was spotted celebrating with the 24-year-old, highlighting the ongoing support from JK Racing and TVS Racing, which are the two organizations that have backed Maini since his early racing career.

Currently serving as a reserve driver for the BWT Alpine F1 Team, Maini's impressive victory at Monaco has boosted his visibility. It has also sparked renewed conversations about the possibility of securing a full-time Formula 1 seat in the near future.

This marks Maini's second victory in the F2 sprint, finishing 3.705 seconds ahead of Mini. It is also his inaugural win with his new team, DAMS. With this victory, Maini advances to P13 in the championship, trailing the leader, Alexander Dunne, by 54 points.