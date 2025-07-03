Formula E: Kush Maini To Drive For Mahindra Racing In Berlin Rookie Test

Kush Maini is now one of the most celebrated Indian motorsport racers who has received high stakes in the game. Recently, Kush Maini secured pole position in the Formula 2 Monaco GP, proving his sheer sportsmanship in the game. With this, Mahindra has now announced Kush as its official driver for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Rookie Test, scheduled for 14th July, in Berlin.

However, this is not the first time that the F2 champion has been associated with Mahindra Racing. Kush was previously associated with Mahindra as the reserve driver for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Rookie Test throughout the 10th season. Also, it is not the first time that Maini will be revving a Formula E machine as he already got to drive the Formula E Gen 3 Evo car at the Rookie Free Practice session in Jeddah earlier this year.

Kush Maini

Commenting on the news, Kush Maini said: "I'm excited to be back with Mahindra Racing for the Rookie Practice in Jeddah next month. I was very impressed with my first experience of Formula E in Berlin last season, and the new GEN3 Evo car is clearly another step up from that. I've been watching closely across the first two races this season and can't wait to get behind the wheel for myself."

As per reports, Maini's running will take place during the afternoon of Thursday, 13th February, with a dedicated 40-minute session for each team to run one Rookie on the abridged, 1.86-mile layout of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit used by Formula E. Also, Kush will have Dino Beganovic as his team fellow for the 2025 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Rookie Test, and Felipe Drugovich has joined the team as Mahindra's reserve driver for the event.