Kia Syros SUV Side Profile Teased Ahead Of December 19 Debut

Kia India is set to introduce the Syros SUV on December 19, 2024. Before fully revealing the new model, the brand has been offering glimpses of the vehicle with teasers revealing slight design details while keeping the rest of the car in shadows. Once launched, the car is expected to be placed between the Sonet and Seltos in the brand's lineup. Just like the other models of the brand, it will focus heavily on offering premiumness with loads of features.

In the latest teaser, Kia India has given a glimpse of the side profile of the Syros, revealing its tallboy design. The boxy design of the vehicle will be further complemented by straight lines followed by the vehicle. This becomes even more apparent because of its upfront front fender and bonnet with a vertically stacked LED headlamp cluster. Towards the rear end, the car gets a blacked-out C-pillar, because of which the car appears to have a floating roof. The rear end also gets a vertically aligned tail lamp. It is to be noted that the brand has kept the design of the alloys still in shadows.



Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 5-Seat Electric SUV To Launch In India On Jan 9

Inside, the Kia Syros is set to feature a new two-spoke steering wheel according to a recent teaser. This unit appears to be similar to what the brand has previously used on the Kia EV3, showcasing an off-center logo along with multiple buttons and switches for different controls. The previous teaser also revealed a button marked "Terrain Modes," suggesting that the vehicle will have several traction modes available. A similar system is offered on the Seltos with multiple driving modes.

The SUV will also come equipped with various features such as parking sensors, a push-button start/stop system, and a parking camera. Higher trims of the model are expected to include a 360-degree camera and front parking sensors. Additionally, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a digital instrument cluster are likely to be available in some variants. To enhance the cabin experience, there will be a panoramic sunroof, and it is probable that ADAS features will be included as well.

Under the hood, the Kia Syros is anticipated to offer a 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine, alongside the option of a 1.5-liter diesel engine. These powertrains are the same ones currently found in the outgoing Sonet. There is a possibility that the Syros will also include the popular 1.5-liter petrol engine, though it may only be available in the lower trims.