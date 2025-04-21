Advertisement

Kia Syros EV Expected To Launch By 2026, Will Rival Tata Nexon EV

Kia is planning to diversify its EV portfolio in India, with locally manufactured models. The Kia Syros EV is under way and is expected to be launch by 2026.

he Syros EV is expected to lock horns with the Tata Nexon EV


Kia Syros EV, Exterior Updates

Kia has been tight-lipped about the details of the upcoming Syros EV. However, it is expected to retain the same exterior design as seen in the Syros ICE iteration with some design tweaks to comply with the electric portfolio. It is likely to get the charging point at the front bumper, smaller air intake damps, and a revised front bumper. Also, the Kia Syros EV is expected to stand on the newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels.

Kia Syros EV, Interior Updates

Talking about the interior elements, the Kia Syros EV is expected to carry forward the same interior specs as in the ICE avatar. It is likely to get a 12.3-inch HD driver display unit and infotainment system that provides EV-specific alerts and notifications like range, battery percentage, battery temperature, and more.

Kia Syros EV, Features

The soon-to-be-launched Kia Syros EV is likely to get ventilated front seats, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a 5-inch climate control touchscreen system, and a panoramic sunroof. The Syros EV will be backed by Level 2 ADAS for safety, which includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera, auto-hold parking brakes, and more.
 

Syros EV will be backed by Level 2 ADAS safety features

Kia Syros EV, Powertrain

The exact battery and powertrain details can not be confirmed yet. However, the India manufactured model will integrate LFP cells sourced from Exide Energy. It is also expected to get a claimed range around 400-450 kms. More details about the engine and powertrain can only be confirmed post launch.

Kia, Kia EV, Kia Syros
