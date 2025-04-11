Kia Syros As Safe As Mahindra BE6; Bags 5-Star BNCAP Rating

Kia Syros
Kia Syros, the latest model of the brand in the Indian market, has received a 5-star safety rating under the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP). The vehicle has received good scores for both the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP). Specifically, it got 30.21 out of 32.00 points for AOP and 44.42 out of 49.00 points for COP. It is to be noted that the overall safety rating of the vehicle is the same as the Mahindra BE 6, which bagged 5 stars in the test.
In the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test, the Syros received a score of 14.21 out of 16 points, indicating strong protection for crucial areas such as the head, neck, and chest. For the Side Impact Test, the Syros attained a perfect score of 16 out of 16 points, showcasing outstanding protection in side crashes. The vehicle also excelled in the Side Pole Impact Test, ensuring occupant safety across various impact situations.
The Kia Syros features over 16 autonomous safety technologies, including ADAS Level 2, along with a standard active and passive safety package comprising 20 features. Additionally, the SUV comes with six airbags as a standard inclusion.
Gwanggu Lee, MD and CEO of Kia India - "At Kia India, safety is not just a feature-it is a philosophy embedded in our DNA. Kia Syros receives the prestigious 5-star BNCAP safety rating, which is a testament to our unwavering commitment to ensuring the highest standards of safety for our customers. This achievement reflects our relentless pursuit of making Kia one of the safest and most trusted mobility brands in India. We are not only enhancing driver and passenger safety but also setting new benchmarks in the segment."
He added, "We remain focused on bringing globally proven safety technologies and innovations, such as ADAS Level 2 to the Indian market, making them accessible to a wider range of customers. Our dedication to safety will continue to drive us as we work to create safer, smarter, and more sustainable vehicles for the future."
