Kerala Man Buys Number Plate Worth Rs 46 Lakh For Lamborghini Urus

Image Source- Instagram
Venu Gopalakrishnan, a tech billionaire from Kerala, garnered attention for his lavish purchase of a VIP license plate for his newly acquired Lamborghini Urus Performante, "KL 07 DG 0007," which cost an astounding Rs 45.99 lakh. This extravagant purchase has set a new state record for the highest amount spent on a car registration number.
On April 7, the Kerala Motor Vehicles Department conducted an online auction in which Gopalakrishnan, the founder and CEO of Litmus7 Systems Consulting Pvt. Ltd., an IT company based in Kochi, won the highly desired 007 license plate, favourite amongst car enthusiasts. The bidding for this number started at Rs 25,000 and escalated quickly, resulting in a record-breaking final price.
Also Read: BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Launched At 97.90 Lakh; Gets Manual Transmission
The '0007' number, reminiscent of the iconic James Bond code, adds an element of exclusivity to Gopalakrishnan's latest acquisition, further solidifying his status in Kerala's luxury automobile vista.
The lime green Lamborghini Urus Performante, valued at around Rs 4 crore, is the first of its kind in Kerala. Venu Gopalakrishnan shared a video of his new acquisition on Instagram, expressing his excitement about adding it to his collection.
Gopalakrishnan is known for his passion for high-end vehicles, with purchases including a Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato and a BMW M1000 XR bike in his garage. His recent purchase highlights the trend to personalize luxury vehicles with unique registration numbers, often seen as status symbols.
Although spending money on luxury number plates may seem excessive to some, for others, it represents more than just a way to display their status in society. These number plates can hold emotional significance, symbolize something meaningful, or connect deeply with personal experiences.
On April 7, the Kerala Motor Vehicles Department conducted an online auction in which Gopalakrishnan, the founder and CEO of Litmus7 Systems Consulting Pvt. Ltd., an IT company based in Kochi, won the highly desired 007 license plate, favourite amongst car enthusiasts. The bidding for this number started at Rs 25,000 and escalated quickly, resulting in a record-breaking final price.
Also Read: BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Launched At 97.90 Lakh; Gets Manual Transmission
The '0007' number, reminiscent of the iconic James Bond code, adds an element of exclusivity to Gopalakrishnan's latest acquisition, further solidifying his status in Kerala's luxury automobile vista.
The lime green Lamborghini Urus Performante, valued at around Rs 4 crore, is the first of its kind in Kerala. Venu Gopalakrishnan shared a video of his new acquisition on Instagram, expressing his excitement about adding it to his collection.
Gopalakrishnan is known for his passion for high-end vehicles, with purchases including a Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato and a BMW M1000 XR bike in his garage. His recent purchase highlights the trend to personalize luxury vehicles with unique registration numbers, often seen as status symbols.
Although spending money on luxury number plates may seem excessive to some, for others, it represents more than just a way to display their status in society. These number plates can hold emotional significance, symbolize something meaningful, or connect deeply with personal experiences.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world