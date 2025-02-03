Kia Syros, Sonet Lead Brand's January 2025 Sales To 25,025 Units

Kia Syros was launched recently in the country
Kia India has been working on expanding its presence in the Indian market. To achieve this goal, the brand recently launched the Syros in the country. It contributed to giving the South Korean brand a good start by dispatching 5,546 units in January 2025. The SUV was launched at a starting price of Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and competes against rivals like Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, and others in India.
The overall sales of the brand stood at 25,025 units for the domestic market in the first month of 2025. This is an improvement over the automaker's performance when compared to the sales of 23,769 units sold in January 2024. This translates to a year-on-year growth of 5 per cent. Meanwhile, the sales of the brand in December 2024 were at 8,957 units.
Without Syros in the picture, the sales of the brand stood at 19,479 units. These numbers can be credited to the sales of models like Sonet, Carens, and Seltos. Apart from that, there are models like EV6, Carnival and EV9. When considering exports, Kia India dispatched 1,454 units to 70 international markets.
Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia India, commented, "The first month of the year is crucial for any OEM as it sets the momentum for the months ahead. We've had a strong start in 2025 with the launch of the Kia Syros, which has garnered a tremendous response from customers."
He added, "Additionally, our premium offering, the Kia Carnival Limousine, continues to gain traction in its segment. These responses testify to Kia's commitment to design and technological advancement, ensuring we meet customer preferences while continuously innovating to provide the best-in-class mobility solutions across all segments."
