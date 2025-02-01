Budget 2025: EV Battery Production Gets Boost, BCD Exemption On 35 Additional Goods

Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharam presented the Union Budget 2025 today with key updates for various sectors. Announcing the budget, the union minister presented new measures to enhance electric vehicle battery production in India. These changes aim to improve local manufacturing by focusing on reduced costs to support the growing demand for these new energy vehicles.

To support the demand for electric vehicles in the country, the union minister announced the addition of 35 capital goods to the list of materials exempted from Basic Custom Duty (BCD). These exemptions are aimed at bringing down the cost of manufacturing EV batteries in India. Specifically, it provides exemption for crucial raw materials like scrap from lithium-ion batteries, Cobalt powder, waste cobalt, lead, zinc, along with 12 other critical minerals.



The initiatives presented in Budget 2025 are anticipated to benefit local manufacturing, leading to increased job opportunities within the industry. With the rising demand for electric vehicles in the country, these steps aim to establish India as a strong contender in the international EV market.

Auto Industry's Reaction

Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India

"The Union Budget 2025-26 appears to be focused on stimulating consumer spending and fostering economic growth. Measures such as tax rationalization aim to increase disposable income and boost consumption. The government's commitment to maintaining capital expenditure, without raising taxes, is a positive step."



He added, "The emphasis on domestic value addition for EV batteries and the development of a comprehensive EV ecosystem, including battery recycling, customs duty exemption on 35 capital goods for EV battery manufacturing and charging infrastructure, are encouraging initiatives that should drive EV adoption across various segments. By focusing on demand-side incentives, without placing an undue burden on taxpayers, the budget seeks to create a favorable environment for EV growth. Overall, the budget seems to be forward-looking and focused on sustainable economic development."

Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Kinetic Engineering Ltd.

"The Union Budget 2025-26 introduces several transformative measures for the automotive and electric vehicle (EV) sectors. Tax exemptions for lithium battery production, the removal of Basic Customs Duty on critical minerals, and the duty-free import of key EV battery production equipment reflect the government's strong commitment to bolstering domestic manufacturing and reducing import dependency. These steps will significantly enhance India's position as a global hub for electric mobility and clean energy technologies. By fostering local innovation and ensuring cost efficiency, this budget lays the foundation for rapid industry growth and broader adoption of electric vehicles."

Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and MD, Renault India

"We welcome the transformative vision of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2025. The budget's focus on agriculture, MSME development, investment, and exports sets a promising path for India's growth."