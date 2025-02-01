Kia Syros Launched At Rs 8.99 Lakh; Is Pricier Than Sonet

Kia Syros: Design

The Kia Syros features a modern design. This is evident in the front fascia, which includes vertically arranged headlamps and daytime running lights (DRLs), along with a robust-looking bumper. A higher bonnet further enhances these aspects, giving the SUV a muscular appearance. These design elements closely resemble those found on the brand's premium electric SUV, the EV9.

The vehicle's side profile showcases a tall, upright shape, with a black C-pillar that creates the effect of a floating roof. Additionally, the brand has introduced new alloy wheels. Meanwhile, the rear design mirrors the front, featuring L-shaped LED tail lights that are positioned quite high at the back.

The design is complemented by paint schemes like Intense Red, Frost Blue, Pewter Olive, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Glacier White Pearl, and Sparking Silver. It has a length of 3,995 mm, width of 1,800 mm and a height of 1,665 mm. The wheelbase stands at 2,550 mm in width. The SUV features a bootspace of 465 litres.

Kia Syros: Interiors

The cabin of the Syros features a completely new layout with a 30-inch panoramic screen taking the centre space. This consists of the infotainment system and the digital instrument cluster placed right behind the new two-spoke steering wheel with an off centre logo. Complete with a five seat layout, the SUV aims to offer comfortable seating space further uplifting the feel with a panoramic sunroof.

Kia Syros: Features

The list of features on the SUV includes elements like wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, ventilated seats, power driver seat, wireless charger, push button start/stop, multi-zone climate control, dedicated screen for AC controls, Harmon Kardon sound system, electronic parking brake, 60:40 split seat, ambient lighting, and more. For safety, the brand is offering features like 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, six airbags, hill start assist, a suite of Level 2 ADAS features, and more.

Kia Syros: Powertrain

Kia Syros will come equipped with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine which is tuned to produce 118 bhp of power and 172 Nm of peak torque. It will also get the option of a 1.5-litre diesel engine which puts out 113 hp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT, and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Kia Syros: Variants

The Kia Syros has two engine variants- the Smartstream G1.0 T-GDi and the 1.5L CRDi VGT. The prices of all the variants have been announced and you can check the ex-showroom prices of each variant below.

Kia Syros Smartstream G1.0 T-GDi has four variants in the 6-speed manual transmission, HTK- Rs 8.99 lakh, HTK (o)- Rs 9.99 lakh, HTK + - Rs 11.49 lakh, HTX- Rs 13.29 lakh. The 7-speed DCT variant has HTK + - Rs 12.79, HTX - Rs 14.59, HTX + - Rs 15.99.

The 1.5L CRDi VGT engine variant has three variants in the 6-speed manual transmission- HTK (o)- Rs 10.99 lakh, HTK +- Rs 12.49 lakh, HTX - Rs 14.29. The 6-speed automatic transmission has a single variant, that is the HTX + - Rs 16.99 lakh.