Kia Seltos X-Line Now Gets Aurora Black Pearl Paint Scheme: PICS

Kia India has introduced a new Aurora Black Pearl colour option for the X-Line trim of its mid-size SUV - Seltos. This addition complements the existing Matte Graphite colour of the X-Line, offering customers more ways to personalize their vehicles. The Aurora Black Pearl colour enhances the exterior and interior design, staying true to the distinctive X-Line styling. The interiors are highlighted by an exclusive two-tone combination of Black and Splendid Sage Green, adding a layer of luxury and sophistication.

The new X-Line Black features several gloss black finish elements, including the front and rear skid plates, Outside Rear-View Mirrors, shark-fin antenna, tailgate garnish, and faux exhaust on the rear bumper. These elements are further enhanced by striking, 'Sun Orange' accents on the skid plates, side door garnish, and wheel centre caps. Additionally, the X-Line is equipped with larger 18-inch alloy wheels with a dual-tone crystal cut with glossy black outline, and the iconic 'X-Line' badge on the tailgate adds a final touch of distinction.

Commenting on the innovation and customer reception of the X-Line, Mr. Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer at Kia India, said, "The Kia Seltos has been our best-selling model, and we are on the cusp of achieving an incredible milestone-500,000 units sold. The X-Line trim has struck a chord with our new-age buyers, who prioritize distinctive and exclusive products in their purchasing decisions. In response to their demand and feedback, we are thrilled to introduce a new black colour option in the X-Line trim, providing our customers with even more choices to match their unique tastes and we will continue to evolve in line with our customers' preferences, ensuring that Kia remains their brand of choice".