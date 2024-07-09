Kia Refreshes Variant Line-up For Sonet And Seltos With 5 New Variants

Kia India is refreshing its trim line-up for Seltos and Sonet with the introduction of 5 new variants and X-Line in a new avatar. The vehicles will now be on sale in a total of 21 and 22 variants, respectively. Besides, there is an addition of 4 new GTX trims with petrol DCT and diesel AT variants. The South Korean brand is also offering the option to buyers to drive home a Sonet 1.0L turbo with a price tag of under Rs 10 lakh with the introduction of the HTK iMT variant.

Other changes on the Seltos' top-of-the-line GTX+ trims include the addition of white brake callipers and solar glass. Kia has additionally tweaked the colour palette for these SUVs with the introduction of the new Aurora Black Pearl colour option with an all-black glossy look along with the existing Matt Graphite option. The new GTX variant will boast features like ADAS, a sliding armrest, and a 360-degree camera, to name a few, over the HTX variant.

In Sonet, the changes aim to bring in-demand new-age features like Isofix, wireless phone charger, rear wipers and washers, and diamond-cut alloy wheels, to name a few, to the lower trims as well. The introduction of GTX variants in the line-up further enhances the value proposition of GT Line trims in Sonet.

Commenting on the launches, Mr. Myung-sik Sohn - Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, "Constant evolution and customer centricity have been the key to Kia's success in India. The product enhancements are part of the same strategy, offering our customers the latest technology, features, and best value for the money they spend. The introduction of GTX trims will not only offer our customers the thrill of driving a GT line but also keep them abreast of the latest and best automotive innovations packed in a car. Other offerings like a turbo petrol Sonet under 10 Lakh and black-themed X-line are part of offering our customers the utmost choice so that they don't have to compromise on their aspirations."

Kia Seltos Updated Variants

Seltos Trim Changes details/Key features Engine and Transmission GTX Trim addition

Solar Glass

White Calipers front and rear

Ventilated Seats

ADAS (Front Camera and Front Radar)

360 Degree Camera

Sliding centre armrest Smartstream G1.5 TGDi (Turbo Petrol) with 7DCT

Diesel 1.5L CRDi VGT with 6AT X-line Aurora Black Pearl (All black glossy look) Solar Glass GTX+ Solar Glass White Calipers front and rear

Kia Sonet Updated Variants