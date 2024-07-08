Hyundai India Pledges Support to 20 Para Athletes for 3 Years

Hyundai India will support 20 para athletes in multiple sports categories for the next three years under its Samarth CSR initiative. Hyundai, along with the GoSport Foundation, will provide these athletes with financial support, expert coaching, and access to assistive devices to help them perform better at higher levels. A total of 190 para athletes had applied for the program.

The para athletes in the program will also receive mentorship from experts and assistance with soft skill development. The 20 para athletes include 15 emerging and five elite athletes with different skill sets and goals. Many of the beneficiaries will be preparing for the upcoming 2024 Paris Paralympics, which will be held in August and September 2024.

The above para athletes will participate in a total of eight game categories, including para-swimming, para-badminton, wheelchair tennis, para-archery, para-rowing, para-canoeing, and para-cycling.

Hyundai launched its 'Samarth' CSR initiative in 2023, promising upgrades to all of its showrooms to make them accessible for the specially-abled. It has confirmed that almost 98 percent of showrooms now have better wheelchair accessibility. Its original aim was 100 percent accessibility by February 2024. The company also unveiled new specially-abled-friendly accessories, such as a swivel seat that aids with mobility and accessibility. The swivel seats are available in both manual and motorized options.

These seats can be fitted in the front row of almost every car that Hyundai sells in India which includes the Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20, Venue, Verna and the Creta.