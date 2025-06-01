Kia Records 14.43 Percent YoY Growth In May'25, 22,315 Units Sold

Kia India has now reported a total of 22,315 vehicle dispatches in the domestic market for May 2025. This marks a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 14.43% for the brand, compared to 19,500 units sold in May 2024.

The brand also claims that the newly launched Carens Clavis received an overwhelming response from customers, reaffirming Kia's ability to meet evolving consumer expectations and deliver aspirational, value-driven products.

Kia Carens Clavis

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and National Head of Sales & Marketing, at Kia India, said, "The tremendous response to the Carens Clavis underscores the deep trust Indian families place in the Kia brand. With Clavis, we are looking forward to setting new benchmarks in the segment and making it more dynamic than ever before. Our strong sales performance in May, reflects the growing resonance of Kia's diverse offerings across segments. This momentum validates our ongoing efforts to expand and strengthen our product portfolio in line with evolving customer needs. As we continue to broaden our lineup, we remain dedicated to delivering future-ready mobility solutions that inspire confidence and delight our customers".

Further, Kia India claims that its commitment to innovation and customer-centricity, the company is gearing up to unveil its next innovation in the coming July. Designed to disrupt its segment, the upcoming offering will seamlessly blend sustainability with Kia's design excellence and advanced technology, thoughtfully engineered to meet the evolving mobility aspirations of Indian consumers.

Currently, Kia has the EV9, EV6, Carnival, Carens, Sonet, Seltos, Syros, and the newly launched Carens Clavis available in the Indian market. The brand has stated its plan to diversify its portfolio in the country with the launch of the electrified iteration of the Kia Carens Clavis in July and is also planning to launch the Syros EV soon.