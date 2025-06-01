Mahindra Records 17 Percent YoY Growth In May'25, Registers 84,110 Unit Sales

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.) today announced that its overall auto sales for May 2025 stood at 84,110 vehicles, a growth of 17 percent, including exports.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 52,431 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 21 percent, and overall, 54,819 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 21,392.

During the announcement, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, "In May, we achieved SUV sales of 52,431 units, a growth of 21 percent, and total vehicle sales of 84,110 units, a 17 percent growth compared to the same month last year. Thanks to continued demand for our products, we were able to deliver industry-leading growth across our ICE and BEV portfolio."

As reported earlier, Mahindra has recorded a 21 percent surge in the UV sales in May'25, with the sale of 52,431 units in May'25 surpassing 43,218 unit sales in May'24. Also, the YTD figures stand at 84,226 units in May'24 and 1,04,761 units in May'25, recording a 24 percent growth.

Mahindra Light Commercial Vehicles

Mahindra did suffer an 18 percent decline in the less than 2 ton Light Commercial Vehicle segment, accounting to sell 3156 units sold in May'24, which now stood at 2580 units in May'25. However, the LCV 2T-3.5T recorded 17,718 unit sales in May'25, surpassing 15,587 units in May'24, recording a 14 percent growth in the category. Also, Mahindra registered a 1 percent YoY growth in LCV > 3.5T + MHCV and an 11 percent growth in the three-wheeler commercial vehicle category, compared to the previous fiscal year.

Mahindra and Mahindra's total exports accounted for 3,652 units in May'25, surpassing the 2,671 unit export figure, registering a 37 percent growth in the exports in May.