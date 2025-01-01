Kia India Registers 6 Percent Year-on-Year Growth In 2024

Kia India has announced its sales numbers for 2024. As per the announcement, the brand has deliver 255,038 units in 2024. This translates to a growth of 6 per cent when compared to 240,919 units dispatched by the brand in 2023. It is to be noted that this is also the highest-number of cars ever delivered by the brand in the country reflecting consistent growth by the brand.

Contributing to the growth of the South Korean brand is an increase in its presence in Tier-I and Tier-II cities. The brand opened 126 new dealerships in 2024 in the country along with 36 Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) outlets expanding its network to 700 touch points across 301 cities in the country.



Overall, the growth in sales numbers can be credited to the model lineup of the brand with models like Sonet, Seltos, and Carens taking front seat. Specifically, Kia Sonet recorded sales of 102,337 units while competing in the sub-compact SUV segment against models like Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV3XO, Hyundai Venue, and others. Following Sonet in terms of sales were the Seltos and Carens.

In the luxury vehicle market, marking Kia's presence is the Carnival Limousine which recorded the sales of 563 units within two months of its launch in the country. The brand also bolstered its international growth with exports of 25,404 units in 2024.

Commenting on this achievement, Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia India, said, "2024 has been a defining one for Kia India. Our focus on ensuring the timely delivery of our vehicles has not only allowed customers to enjoy their favorite Kia models but also strengthened our foundation for future growth."

He added, "Expanding our touchpoints across the country is not just a strategy for immediate gains-it's a long-term investment in building customer trust and expanding our reach. As we move into 2025, we are excited about the upcoming launch of the Syros, which promises to redefine the Indian automotive landscape. With this, we will set new industry benchmarks and reinforce our leadership position in the market."