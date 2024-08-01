Kia India Registers 2.5% YoY Hike In Sales In July 2024, Sonet Remains Best-Seller

Kia India, one of the leading premium carmakers in the mass-market business, has posted a 2.5 per cent YoY growth with a domestic dispatch of 20,507 units in July this year. The South Korean carmaker sold 20,002 units in July 2023. Also, the brand reveals that the newly launched Sonet facelift claimed the highest contribution to Kia India's July 2024 sales with 9,459 units, followed by Carens and Seltos with 5,679 and 5347 units, respectively. As per Vahan, Kia India recorded a growth of 26% against the industry average of 9% in the month.

Kia India's success extends beyond domestic sales, with a strong demand for 'Make in India' vehicles in international markets. The company exported 2,500 units in July '24, with Seltos contributing 932 units. The Sonet and Carens contributed 740 and 833 units, respectively, to Kia India's overseas dispatches for the month.

Kia India's July 2024 Product-wise Sales Breakup:

Kia Sonet 9,549 Units Kia Seltos 5,347 Units Kia Carens 5,679 Units

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar - Senior Vice President and National Head of Sales & Marketing, said, "We have registered a healthy Y-o-Y sales growth in July 2024, a good head-start for the Q3 and H2 of the year. This reflects the trust and love the customers have in Kia. The success of the newly launched Sonet and the overall performance of our diverse product range demonstrates our commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative, and customer-centric solutions. We are determined to maintain this momentum throughout the year, which should give us all confidence in our future success."