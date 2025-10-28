Kia Carens CNG Launched In India At Rs 11.77 Lakh

Kia India has launched its first CNG vehicle in the country, the Carens. This update is available without any changes to the variant lineup and is compatible with the Premium (O) trim. The CNG kit can be added to the MPV as a dealer-level fitment for Rs 77,900 over the petrol-powered version, which comes at Rs 10.99 lakh. This makes the final price tag Rs 11.77 lakh.



The CNG kit, provided by Lovato, is installed in the Carens equipped with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine, generating 115 hp when running on petrol; however, the power output will likely be altered when using CNG.

The CNG kit for the Kia Carens includes a 3-year/1,00,000 km warranty from a third party. The exact power and mileage specifications for the Carens CNG have not been disclosed by the manufacturer since it is not a factory-installed component and has not undergone homologation.



Only available in the Premium (O) variant, the Carens features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, air conditioning vents for the 2nd and 3rd rows mounted on the roof, one-touch electric folding for the 2nd row seats, semi-leatherette seat upholstery, keyless entry, electric ORVMs, a shark fin antenna, and a rearview camera. It remains uncertain how the CNG kit will affect the boot space, which is rated at 216 litres for both petrol and diesel versions.



Regarding safety, the Kia Carens offers six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, brake assist, vehicle stability management, downhill brake control, all-wheel disc brakes, TPMS, ISOFIX anchor points, and rear parking sensors. The Carens achieved a three-star rating in the GNCAP crash safety assessments.

With this, Kia India has become the third brand to offer a dealer-level CNG kit. The list also includes the Japanese automakers, Honda and Nissan, offering models like City, Amaze, Magnite, and others. Similarly, Citroen is also offering a factory-fitted CNG kit for its vehicles.