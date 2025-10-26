BYD Yangwang U9 Xtreme Sets New Speed Record At Nurburgring: Deets Inside

The Yangwang U9 Xtreme, already hailed as the fastest production car globally with a top speed of 496.22 km/h, has now added another feather to its cap. BYD's luxury performance sub-brand has announced that the U9 Xtreme set a new lap record for electric super sports cars at the legendary Nurburgring Nordschleife, often called the 'Green Hell.' Clocking an impressive 6:59.157-minute lap, it became the first electric hypercar to break the seven-minute barrier on this demanding 20.8 km circuit.

Also Read: Skoda Superb Covers 2,831 Km On Single Tank, Sets World Record: Details

The driver for the record lap was Moritz Kranz, an experienced German racer who has notched up almost 10,000 laps of the ultra-challenging Nordschleife circuit during a career in GT competition.

Based on the same e4 Platform and DiSus-X intelligent body-control system as the current Yangwang U9, the U9 Xtreme innovatively brings "body-attitude control" technology to track applications, balancing both top-speed and lap-time performance in a single vehicle.

The U9 Xtreme is built on the world's first mass-produced all-domain 1200V ultra-high-voltage platform and equipped with four high-performance motors, each capable of 30,000rpm. The car delivers a total output of over 3,000 PS, delivering a power-to-weight ratio of 1,217 PS per tonne that sets new global benchmarks for performance.

To conquer the Nurburgring's classic 20.832km circuit, the U9 Xtreme features a completely redesigned cooling system, a new titanium-alloy carbon-ceramic braking system, and GitiSport eGTR PRO semi-slick tires, jointly developed with Giti. These upgrades enable the car to excel in not only the 496.22km/h top-speed challenge but also the Nurburgring's "Green Hell" lap-time record attempt.