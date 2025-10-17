Kia Carens Clavis EV Gets New HTX E, HTX E Trims: Deets Inside

Adding to the festive spirit, Kia India has expanded its Carens Clavis EV model lineup with the introduction of new trims HTX E & HTX E [ER] priced at Rs 19.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom) and Rs 21.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom) respectively.

Kia's first made-in-India electric vehicle, the Carens Clavis EV, has received an encouraging response from the market, reflecting growing consumer interest in sustainable mobility solutions. The model has resonated well with urban families and young professionals seeking a stylish, feature-rich electric vehicle with strong performance credentials. In response to valuable customer feedback and evolving preferences, Kia India is introducing these new trims to offer enhanced choices and features tailored to consumer needs.

Positioned between HTK+ and HTX trims, the HTX E trim will be available with a 42 kWh battery pack, while the HTX E ER will be equipped with the 51.4 kWh battery pack. In addition to the features on HTK+ trim, the new trims offer a Panoramic Sunroof, LED lamps for all three rows, Window Auto Up/Down for all windows, ECM room mirror, wireless charger, and two-tone steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment.

For enhanced comfort and convenience, the cabin is equipped with a seat back folding table, an air-purifier with virus protection, leatherette seats, a multi-color mood lamp with footwell illumination, and solar glass.

The Carens Clavis EV is built for evolving customer needs with a spacious design, premium features, and everyday practicality. Powered by 99kW & 126kW motor delivering 255 Nm torque, it offers smooth performance across commutes and road trips, with dual battery options-51.4 kWh (490 km range) and 42 kWh (404 km range)-and fast charging from 10% to 80% in just 39 minutes. Safety in Carens Clavis EV remains paramount with 18 advanced features, including six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), and more. Inside, a 67.62 cm (26.62") dual panoramic display, 90 connected car features, and intuitive controls ensure a seamless, connected driving experience.