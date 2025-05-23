Advertisement

Kia Carens Clavis Launched At Rs 11.50 Lakh, Check Specs And Features

Kia has launched the Carens Clavis MPV in India at a starting price of Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Check details now.

Kia Carens Clavis

Kia has finally launched the Carens Clavis in India at a starting price of Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the premium MPV are already underway since 9 May, via the official website and dealerships of the brand. Carrying the Carens name, the MPV brings a host of upgrades in terms of design, interior, and features.

Kia Carens Clavis: Engine And Powertrain

The Kia Carens Clavis gets three engine options- a 1.5-l turbo petrol engine, giving out 157 hp and 253 Nm of torque, a 1.5-liter NA petrol engine- 113 hp and 143.8 Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel engine that churns out 113 hp and 250 Nm of torque.

Kia Carens Clavis: Exterior

The Kia Carens Clavis MPV comes with a completely new design and the front fascia hosts elements like three-pod LED headlights, caged in a triangular housing, V-shaped LED DRLs, a blacked-off grille and the black cladding with silver skid plates gives it a rugged appeal.

The black cladding extends from the front to the wheel arches and doors. Meanwhile, the silhouette of the vehicle remains the same, with a new design for the dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels, chrome door handles and silver roof rails. The rear end follows the same pattern as the previous iteration, with a fresh appeal and an LED light strip.

Kia Carens Clavis: Interior Features

The list of features for the Carens Clavis includes a 22.62-inch dual-screen setup, which is the same setup used in the Seltos, consisting of a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display. Additionally, the Carens Clavis includes ventilated front seats, redesigned AC vents and controls for the automatic air conditioning, a dual pane panoramic sunroof, four-way power adjustable seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, and more.

Kia Carens Clavis Interior

Kia Carens Clavis Interior

Kia Carens Clavis: Safety Features

The Carens Clavis is equipped with ADAS Level 2 featuring 20 autonomous safety functions and gets features like 6 airbags as standard, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, a 360-degree camera, front & rear parking sensors, lane keep assist, smart cruise control with stop & go, blind spot collision warning and more.

Kia Carens Clavis: Variants And Price

The Kia Carens Clavis MPV gets seven trim options in the catalogue- HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK (+), HTK + (O), HTX, and HTX +. The prices of the Carens Clavis start from Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up till Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Carens Clavis price list

Kia Carens Clavis price list

