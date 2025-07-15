Kia Carens Clavis EV Launched In India At Rs 17.99 Lakh

Kia has launched the Carens Clavis in India at a starting price of Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand previously launched the ICE iteration of the Clavis MPV. While the overall silhouette of the Carens Clavis EV remains the same as its ICE sibling, there are a few EV-specific elements in the electric MPV.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Battery And Powertrain

The Kia Carens Clavis EV gets two battery pack options, including a 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery. The power unit is mated with a 99Kw and 126Kw output motor that claims to churn out 255 Nm torque. Talking about the range, the 42 kWh battery pack is keen to deliver an ARAI-certified range of 404 km, while the larger battery pack offers an ARAI range of 490 km.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Features

On the inside, the Kia Carens Clavis EV borrows most of the details from its ICE cousin. It gets 26.62-inch Dual Panoramic Display Panel integrating infotainment and driver instrument clusters, Bose premium sound system with 8-speaker and 64-color ambient lighting for the cabin, including footwell lamps, floating centre console with surround ambient lighting, premium Jabara cover, retractable cup holders, Smart Pure Air Purifier with AQI display, ventilated front seats and a powered driver's seat and more. It also gets a dual-pane panoramic sunroof.

Kia Carens Clavis EV Interior

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Exterior

While the exterior of the Carens Clavis EV is similar to that of the Carens Clavis ICE, it gets a bunch of EV-specific highlights and is based on the brand's "Opposites United" philosophy. The Carens Clavis EV gets Kia Digital Tiger Face, star map LED Connected DRLs with integrated turn signal, Ice cube MFR LED headlamps, star map LED connected tail lamps, and 17-inch crystal-cut dual-tone aero alloy wheels.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Variants Price

The Kia Carens Clavis EV has a total of four variants, namely- HTK+, HTX, HTX ER, and HTX + ER. The prices of the Kia Carens Clavis start from Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom).