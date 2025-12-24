JK Tyre Completes Merger Of Subsidiary Cavendish Industries

JK Tyre Industries Ltd announced the completion of its merger with Cavendish Industries Ltd, its subsidiary, on December 23, 2025. The merger integrates Cavendish, acquired from Kesoram Industries Ltd in 2016, into JK Tyre's operations. This step follows JK Tyre's turnaround efforts at the Laksar facility.

Cavendish specialized in truck-bus radial, truck-bus bias, and 2-3 wheeler tyres. At acquisition, it operated at 30 percent capacity utilization. JK Tyre provided managerial, financial, and technical support, raising utilization to 95 percent through process streamlining and capacity expansion.

The facility now contributes significantly to JK Tyre's overall tyre production. This marks JK Tyre's third major turnaround, after Vikrant Tyres in 1997-98 and JK Tornel in Mexico in 2008, alongside two greenfield plants.

The merger unlocks value via operational synergies, economies of scale, a diversified product portfolio, and expanded distribution reach. It supports JK Tyre's strategy of sustainable growth through organic and inorganic initiatives.

JK Tyre, the flagship of JK Organisation, ranks among the world's top 20 tyre manufacturers. It pioneered radial technology in India with its first radial tyre in 1977 and leads the truck-bus radial segment. The company operates 11 facilities, nine in India and two in Mexico, producing 35 million tyres annually.

JK Tyre serves passenger, commercial, farm, off-the-road, and 2-3 wheeler segments with a network of 6,000 dealers and 900 brand shops. It exports to 100 countries via 230 distributors.

In 2024, JK Tyre produced its 30 millionth truck-bus radial tyre, a first for an Indian company. It launched India's first Smart Tyre with Tyre Pressure Monitoring System. The company holds a CareEdge ESG1 rating for FY25 with a score of 81.2 and joined the RE100 Club, targeting 100% renewable electricity by 2050.