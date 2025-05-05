Jeep Wrangler Willy '41 Special Edition Launched In India; Limited To 30 Units

In a powerful nod to its storied past, Jeep India has launched the Wrangler Willys '41 Special Edition. The limited-run collector's edition blends the spirit of the original 1941 Willys with the premium innovation of today's Wrangler. With only 30 units available across India, this exclusive edition is designed for true off-roaders and Jeep purists who value heritage, individuality, and performance.

Jeep Wrangler Willys '41 Edition: Design

In addition to the existing colours, the Special Series is offered in a bold new "41 Green" colour, available only with this edition, the Wrangler Willys '41 is instantly distinguished by its exclusive 1941 hood decal and military-inspired aesthetic. This launch also marks the debut of the '41 Green paint option in India, reserved strictly for the Willys edition to preserve its unique identity. Built to stand apart, the Wrangler Willys '41 Special Edition is distinguished by its unique 1941 hood decal and an exclusive Willys-inspired 41 green colour reminiscent of its military origins.

Jeep Wrangler Willys '41 Edition: Features

This limited-edition model is packed with a suite of rugged and functional enhancements, including power side steps, grab handles, floor mats, 1941 hood decal, and front & rear dash cams for added utility and safety. For those looking to go the extra mile, optional adventure upgrades such as a Sunrider rooftop and a side ladder with a roof carrier are available.

Jeep Wrangler Willys '41 Edition: Price

The Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition will be available for a limited time on the Rubicon variant at Jeep dealerships across India offered at the premium of Rs 1.51 Lakhs. The optional accessories pack can be availed exclusively on the Willys '41 edition at a special offer price of 4.56 Lakhs. The Wrangler Willys 1941 Special Edition is a rare opportunity to own a piece of Jeep history.