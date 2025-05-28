Jeep Wrangler Willys '41 Edition Sells Out Within Weeks Of Its Launch

Jeep launched the Wrangler Willys '41 Edition on 5th May 2025. The limited edition Jeep was restricted to just 30 units. Now, recent news suggests that all 30 units of the Jeep Wrangler Willy '41 have been sold out, that too in just 3 weeks of its official launch in the country.

The Jeep Wrangler Willy '41 Edition was based on the brand's top-spec Rubicon trim. The Special Series was offered in the "41 Green" color, available only with this edition, the Wrangler Willys '41 is instantly distinguished by its exclusive 1941 hood decal and military-inspired aesthetic. The special edition's special color theme was only offered in the Willys '41 Edition, setting it apart from the other Rubicon mods and special edition series. This special edition Wrangler has regular color schemes as well, which include grey, red, black, and white.

"1941" decay featured on the Jeep's Wrangler Willys '41 Edition

Apart from the major cosmetic changes, the Jeep Wrangler Willys '41 Edition has functional enhancements like power side steps, grab handles, floor mats, a 1941 hood decal, and front & rear dash cams for added utility and safety. Also, the brand offered a Sunrider rooftop and a side ladder with a roof carrier as an option.

Inside the hood, the Jeep Wrangler Willys '41 Edition gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that works in conjunction with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and produces 270 hp and 400Nm of peak torque. It also gets the 4x4 system to tackle uncharted and tough terrains.

The Jeep Wrangler Willy '41 Edition was offered at an ex-showroom price of Rs 73.24 lakh. Also, the brand offered an optional accessories pack available exclusively on the Willys '41 edition at a premium of Rs 4.56 lakh.