Jeep Wrangler Rubicon: Acceleration And Fuel Efficiency Tested

The Jeep Wrangler is one of the most iconic off-roaders you can buy in India. However, it's available only with a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine, which may seem a bit small for a burly off-roader like this. Despite that, the engine generates 272 hp and 400 Nm of peak torque. It's paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and comes equipped with Jeep's Rock-Trac 4x4 system.

As expected, a large off-roader with a relatively small engine tends to have low fuel economy, with an official figure of 10.6 kmpl. Despite its heavy-duty off-road equipment and knobby tires, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon boasts a claimed 0-100 kmph time of 8.1 seconds. We tested both claims, and here are the results.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon: Fuel Efficiency

We filled the Wrangler Rubicon's 81-liter fuel tank to the brim for a tank-to-tank test. We drove it across both city roads and highways for an accurate representation of real-world conditions. Our total trip was 89 km, and the vehicle used 10.4 liters of fuel, giving us a tested economy of 8.47 kmpl. Basic calculations reveal a running cost for the Wrangler Rubicon of Rs 11.17 per km, which is high but likely not a concern for those buying a vehicle at this price (Rs 71.65 lakh).

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 0-100 kmph

With a full tank, we decided to use some fuel by performing a 0-100 kmph sprint. The Wrangler Rubicon completed the run in 9.2 seconds. The Rubicon is the off-road-focused variant of the Wrangler. For a more toned-down, slightly road-biased version, Jeep also offers the Wrangler Unlimited variant, which is more affordable at Rs 67.75 lakh (ex-showroom) and more fuel-efficient, with a claimed mileage of 11.4 kmpl.