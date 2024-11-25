Modified Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets Elements To Imitate Jeep Wrangler Rubicon: Watch

The modified Mahindra Thar Roxx gets alloy wheels and bumper from Jeep

For years, Mahindra Thar has been one of the vehicles with a wide variety of aftermarket accessories for modifications. Multiple consumers in the country have utilized these options to transform the SUV completely. Now, the Indian consumers seem to be doing the same thing with the Thar Roxx. Rendering all of Mahindra's efforts to differentiate Thar Roxx from the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon useless, one of the owners of the SUV has modified it to look like the American SUV. The video of the modified vehicle has been shared on social media and is gaining significant attention.

Shared on Instagram by Paris Chopra, the video shows the details of the modified SUV. Describing the modification details, the person behind the camera explains that the front of the Mahindra Thar Roxx has been changed into the Wrangler Rubicon by using the original bumper from the Jeep. Along with this, the two fog lamps have been added to the bumper. It is to be noted that removing the original bumper has taken away the boxy appeal of the SUV.

To complement the new bumper, the creators of the vehicle have also used extended fenders from the Wrangler Rubicon. To further improve its look, the creators have used LED lights from Light Force, which complement the stock round headlamp cluster of the vehicle.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid Caught Testing: ADAS On Its Way?

Even with all these changes, the look of the SUV would have been incomplete if it weren't for the alloy wheels. The creators claim that these are the original 17-inch alloy wheels that Jeep uses on the Wrangler Rubicon. These are wrapped in Yokohama Geolander all-terrain tires meant to aid traction and in turn off-roading capabilities of the SUV.

To complete the task properly, the modifications have been made in the cabin of the SUV as well. The person detailing the modifications claims that they have added ambient light to the dashboard and doors of the vehicle. They have also changed the AC vents using something similar to what is seen on Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Completing the package, the cabin has been upgraded with all-black leather seat covers. This is in stark contrast with the white upholstery offered by Mahindra.