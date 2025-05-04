Toyota Fortuner Hybrid India Launch Could Happen Next Month

The Toyota Fortuner has been one of the most popular full-size SUVs in India. Keeping up with the stardom Toyota is now gearing up to introduce the Fortuner with a mild hybrid diesel system. The production of the Toyota hybrid has already started and the full-size SUV is likely to break cover next month.

The Toyota Fortuner diesel hybrid will get a 48-V mild hybrid unit paired with the 2.8-liter four-cylinder GD series engine. Also, the alternator will be now replaced with a belt-integrated starter generator, powered by the 48V battery pack. The mild-hybrid setup is likely to improve the fuel efficiency of the car by 10%, as compared to the already existing diesel powertrain.

The mild-hybrid setup is likely to improve the fuel efficiency of the car by 10%

The Japanese automaker has also claimed that the new powertrain will also elevate the driving experience with subtle torque boost, regenerative braking and a smoother restart. Also, the brand emphasised that the mild-hybrid setup will not compromise with the car's off-roading capabilities and will continue to offer the aggressive drive appeal, with a water wading capacity of 700mm.



Also Read: MG Windsor EV Pro Launching On May 6: Top 5 Changes It Gets

This is not the first time that the brand has integrated a mild-hybrid setup into a full-size SUV. Earlier, Toyota introduced the Fortuner with a hybrid system in 2021 but ditched it because of unknown reasons. However, the mild-hybrid system is already in action in Toyota Fortuner and Hilux in selected markets.

The exact details regarding the Toyota Fortuner Hybrid interior and exterior have not been confirmed yet. Also, the brand has been tightlipped about the variants and price of the car, which will be revealed as the launch date gets closer.