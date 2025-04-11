International-Spec KTM 390 Enduro R To Be Launched In India Soon

The KTM 390 Enduro R now goes on sale in India and it is an impressive product too. But there was a faction of off-road enthusiasts, who weren't impressed with the difference in the India and international-spec model. So, KTM did listen to the feedback and will launch the international-spec model in India in the next few months. In fact, the homologation process for the same is already underway and bookings for the same have already begun at KTM dealerships.

The international spec model of the KTM 390 Enduro R gets 230 mm of travel (front and rear), has a ground clearance of 272 mm and seat height of 890 mm, compared to 200 mm (front) and 205 mm (rear) travel on the India-spec model along with 253 mm of ground clearance and 860 mm seat height.



Specifications Int'l KTM 390 Enduro R Indian KTM 390 Enduro R Suspension Travel 230 mm(F) | 230 mm(R) 200 mm(F) | 205 mm(R) Ground Clearance 272 mm 253 mm Seat Height 890 mm 860 mm

Oh! And before we forget, the Indian-spec model gets Mitas Enduro Trail tyres while the International-spec model gets Metzeler Karoo tyres. Also, it will help keep the costs down. And the Mitas tyres work really well too.

KTM says that the different markets have different needs, with the average European being taller and bigger than the average Indian. In that case, a motorcycle with a seat height of 890 mm wouldn't have many takers. In order to make it more accessible, the seat height had to be reduced and that in turn, lead to a reduction in the suspension travel and the ground clearance. So, in order to keep the KTM 390 Enduro 'R' more accessible for more Indians, the company decided to keep the seat lower, which in turn meant that the suspension travel had to be limited.

Having ridden the KTM 390 Enduro in its current avatar, we can say that the motorcycle is impressive and for most part, the suspension does the job really well and 80 per cent of the buyers won't require more than what is already on offer. The rest 20 per cent, well, now they can book the international-spec model at a premium.