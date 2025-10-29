India-Bound Honda 0 Alpha Prototype SUV Showcased At Japan Mobility Show

Honda has unveiled the Honda 0 Alpha SUV at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show. This will be the entry point to the automaker's 0 Series of EVs. Furthermore, the brand has confirmed that the production spec of the 0 Alpha will launch in the Indian market in India and Japan in 2027, along with some other markets. It is worth noting that the electric SUV will be produced in India, instead of being a CBU.



The Honda 0 Alpha picks up the design elements revealed with the 0 SUV, which was showcased by the brand earlier this year at CES. However, it is smaller in size. But it makes up for it with an upright front fascia consisting of vertical lights connected by an LED strip running across the bonnet. It features prominent front and vertical rear windscreens, with a sharply tapering window line towards the back. Along with it, the SUV gets a thick C-pillar, and a small spoiler is noticeable on the boot.

Also Read: Shankar Mahadevan Buys New MG M9 Electric MPV Worth Rs 69.90 Lakh



The front end also gets an illuminated Honda emblem and a charging port. It also gets body cladding along the sides, and the aerodynamic 19-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels are positioned within the protruding wheel arches. The rear windscreen is bordered by full-width, U-shaped tail lights, and there's a big faux bash plate integrated into the rear bumper, which also contains smaller light units.



Inside, the cabin is designed to offer a roomy and technology-equipped environment reflective of Honda's minimalist “Thin” packaging philosophy. Although specific details are not yet revealed, the production version is anticipated to include a flat floor, advanced connectivity options, and various safety and convenience features.



When launched, the production model of the Honda 0 Alpha SUV will compete directly with the Maruti e Vitara, both in India and in other global markets. Additional competitors for the Honda electric SUV in India will include the Mahindra BE, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, and the Tata Curvv EV.