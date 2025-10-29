Nissan Showcases New Elgrand, Ariya At Japan Mobility Show 2025

Nissan introduced a thoughtfully selected range of models at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, aimed at strengthening its presence in the Japanese market. Leading the lineup are the all-new Elgrand, a refreshed Ariya, and confirmation of the Patrol SUV's upcoming launch in Japan. Each vehicle highlights Nissan's continued focus on practical mobility and forward-looking design.

These new models mark an important step in Nissan's next chapter, reinforcing the brand's renewed product strategy under its Re: Nissan plan. Alongside the recently launched all-new LEAF, the new Roox Kei car, and the updated MY26 Skyline sedan, these models are set to energize Nissan's presence in Japan and drive future growth.

New Nissan Elgrand

Nissan introduced the fourth-gen Elgrand at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show. The updated version of the minivan is highlighted with a pixel radiator grille complemented with dotted LED lights. A similar design approach has been carried forward to the rear end with complex LED graphics and a wedge-shaped tailgate.

Nissan Elgrand

On the inside, the new Nissan Elgrand features 14.3-inch integrated displays, an optional 22-speaker Bose audio unit, 64-color ambient lighting, and more.

The all-new Elgrand is powered exclusively by Nissan's third-generation e-POWER hybrid system, featuring a newly developed, purpose-built engine and modular 5-in-1 electric powertrain for refined performance, quieter operation, and improved fuel efficiency. Also, it will be the brand's first global line-up to feature Nissan's updated e-4ORCE electric four-wheel drive system.

Nissa Ariya

Set to arrive in Japan later this fiscal year, the updated Ariya EV crossover features a more refined exterior, Google-powered infotainment, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality, and suspension upgrades designed to enhance ride comfort. These improvements aim to deliver a more connected, stylish, and comfortable electric driving experience tailored for Japanese consumers.

Nissan Ariya

Like the all-new LEAF, the refreshed Ariya incorporates features that support Nissan's vision of intelligent mobility, contributing to a broader energy ecosystem. Nissan EVs play a key role in creating a more sustainable future, with Nissan Energy initiatives demonstrating how these vehicles support energy management, reduce grid dependency, and enable active lifestyles, advancing the company's commitment to sustainability.

Nissan Patrol

Further, the brand has also shared a brief about the Patrol, stating that it will introduce the legendary Patrol to Japan in the first half of FY27. This marks Nissan's re-entry into the luxury SUV segment, where it earlier competed with the Safari until 2007.

Nissan Patrol