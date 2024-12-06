India-Bound 2025 Yamaha MT-03 Unveiled Globally

2025 Yamaha MT-03 gets a parallel-twin engine

Yamaha, the leading motorcycle manufacturer from Japan, has taken the covers off of the 2025 MT-03 in the global market. In its latest iteration, the bike follows its bigger siblings in terms of design. However, the changes in design remain subtle while bringing a fresh appeal to the table. Mechanically, the bike is the same as its predecessor and will continue to use the same hardware. Here are all the details of the new motorcycle.

2025 Yamaha MT-03: Design

The headlamp unit of the Yamaha MT-03 is the same as its predecessor, with an LED projector headlamp unit complemented by LED DRLs placed over it. Along with this, the bike continues to have a muscular tank, with the tank shrouds adding to the look. This is complemented by a tweaked tail section, which gives it a compact look. All of this is complemented by the new Ice Storm colour scheme, which adds to the bold looks of the bike.

2025 Yamaha MT-03: Features

There are a few changes in the feature list of the bike as well. It now gets a new LCD negative dash forming the bridge between the rider and the bike. This also gives the rider access to Bluetooth connectivity, which enables features like turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts, and notifications.

2025 Yamaha MT-03: Powertrain

Powering the Yamaha MT-03 is the same 321 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin cylinder engine, which generates 42 bhp of power at 10,750 rpm and 29.6 Nm of peak torque while revving at 9,000 rpm. This works in conjunction with a six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch.

2025 Yamaha MT-03: Hardware

The suspension duties are taken care of by USD forks and a mono-shock at the rear end. The braking system consists of single discs at both ends with dual-channel ABS. All of this, put together, contributes to giving the motorcycle a kerb weight of 167 kg.

Yamaha MT-03 is currently on sale in the country for a starting price of Rs 4.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2025 version of the bike is expected to launch in the country next year, with slight changes in the price tag.