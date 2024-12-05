Aprilia Tuono 457 India Launch Likely In January 2025

Aprilia Tuono 457 gets a parallel-twin engine

Aprilia grabbed attention at the EICMA 2024 with the debut of the Tuono 457. Based on the RS457, the middle-weight street naked bike of the brand is likely to be launched in India in January 2025. Chances are the bike will make its debut at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, to be held next month. Once launched, the bike has the potential to be the brand's most affordable bike in the country, replacing the outgoing RS457. Additionally, it will also be the smallest bike carrying the Tuono badge.

The Aprilia Tuono 457 sports a design very different from the RS457. This can be seen in the form of a completely new headlamp unit, which follows the pattern of bigger Tuonos but has its own persona. This can be seen in the form of a vertically stacked twin projector LED headlamp light with inset LED DRLs on either side. Moving ahead, the bike has large fuel intakes with a muscular fuel tank sporting sharp character lines.

The size of the fuel tank on the Aprilia Tuono 457 is smaller than the one used on the RS457. It has a capacity of 12.7 litres, which is less than the 13-liter tank offered on the fully faired bike. Along with this, the bike gets slimmer radiator cowls. To go with all of this, the brand offers a similar design for the seat as the RS457 with a sleek-looking tail section.

For the rider's convenience, the brand is offering a TFT display that displays all the crucial data related to the bike. The brand is also offering Bluetooth Connectivity, which enables multiple features. There are rider assistance features as well, like different ride modes, traction control, ABS, and more.

The Aprilia Tuono 457 is based on a dual-beam aluminum frame suspended on upside-down front forks and a rear mono-shock, both of which are adjustable. Braking is the responsibility of a 320 mm floating disc at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear end.

Powering the bike is a 457 liquid-cooled parallel twin engine, which is tuned to produce 46.9 bhp of power and 43.5 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired to a six-speed gearbox which might get an optional quick-shifter.