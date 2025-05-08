Hyundai Ioniq 5 Gets Rs 4 Lakh Discount; Facelift Incoming?

Hyundai Ioniq 5
Hyundai Motor India has announced discount offers for its cars sold in the Indian market. The offers include cash discounts, corporate discounts, exchange, and scrappage bonuses. Under these offers, the brand has covered all of its models like Tucson, Alcazar, Creta, Venue, i20, Exter, Aura, Grand i10 NIOS, and Ioniq 5. Among these, the premium electric SUV Ioniq 5 attracts the maximum discount of Rs 4 lakh.
Specifically, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 4 lakh. It is to be noted that these offers are valid for the MY2024 models. Sold for Rs 46.05 lakh (ex-showroom), the SUV is sold as a CKD in the country and houses a 72.6 kWh battery pack, offering a range of up to 631 km on a single charge.
Presently, the Indian market has the older version of the electric SUV on sale, while the facelift has already been unveiled in the international market. The launch date of the facelift version has not been announced for the country. However, it is expected to be introduced soon, as the test mule has been spied testing on various occasions. These camouflage-covered units have revealed design changes, which will be seen in the form of a new headlight and redesigned bumper.
In terms of mechanics, the Ioniq 5 Facelift offers a single Permanent Magnet Synchronous (PMS) motor configuration (RWD) and has an available dual motor setup (AWD). The RWD version provides 221 hp and 350 Nm of torque, whereas the AWD model generates 315 hp and 605 Nm. The anticipated driving ranges are 394 km for the 63 kWh RWD variant, 511 km for the 84 kWh RWD variant, and 466 km for the 84 kWh AWD variant. The entry-level model equipped with the 63 kWh battery includes only a single motor configuration.
