Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift Spied In India- Here's What Pics Reveal

Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift (Image Source- Gaadiwaadi.com)
Hyundai launched the Ioniq 5 for the first time in the Indian market in 2023. Now, the brand seems to be planning on introducing the facelift of the vehicle in the country. The updated version of the vehicle made its global debut in March 2024 and has now been spotted testing in India. In this iteration, the EV will have cosmetic changes along with updates in the powertrain.
Starting with the design elements, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift will have cosmetic changes. These changes can be seen in the form of a redesigned bumper and a V-shaped garnish on it. Covered in camouflage, the test mule also has new alloy wheels. With all of this, the EV will have an overall length of 4,655 mm, which is 20 mm more than its predecessor. Meanwhile, the wheelbase is 3,000 mm, height of 1,605 mm, and width of 1,890 mm.
On the inside, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift will have layout changes. It will have a different centre console aimed at improving usability. This will be done by providing key functions like heated and ventilated seats, heated steering, and parking assist. Additionally, the position of the wireless charger has been moved. Even with this, most of the attention is commanded by the new 12.3-inch infotainment system.
On the mechanical front, the Ioniq 5 Facelift comes with a single Permanent Magnet Synchronous (PMS) motor configuration (RWD) with an option for a dual motor setup (AWD). The RWD model delivers 221 hp and 350 Nm of torque, while the AWD variant produces 315 hp and 605 Nm. The estimated driving ranges are 394 km for the 63 kWh RWD version, 511 km for the 84 kWh RWD version, and 466 km for the 84 kWh AWD version. The base model with the 63 kWh battery only features a single motor configuration.
The list of safety features on the Ioniq 5 Facelift includes an Electronic Shift Lock System, Ignition Key Interlock, an anti-theft system equipped with a panic alarm, front and rear disc brakes, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control, Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), eight airbags, power window lock-out, and child safety locks.
