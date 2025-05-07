2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Snapped Testing; Here's What To Expect

Hyundai has been trying to get a firm hold on the Indian market with its portfolio expansion in the country. The brand recently launched two new variants of the Exter. Also, Hyundai is gearing up for the launch of the 2025 iteration of the Ioniq 5. The electric mid-size SUV has been snapped testing on the Indian road, suggesting a launch soon. Here are the updates about the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 that you must check out.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Battery, Powertrain Expected

The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is likely to be introduced in India with a bigger battery pack option. The international spec Ioniq 5 gets a 84 kWh battery pack that claims a WLTP range of 570 km, on a single charge. The current version of the Ioniq 5 on sale in India gets a 72.6 kWh battery pack that pushes out 217 hp and 350 Nm.



Hyundai Ioniq 5 spied testing

Credit: rushlane

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Interior Expected

Not much is known regarding the interior details of the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5. However, it now has a practical approach and has integrated a few physical buttons for function control. It will get features like ventilated seats, heated steering, and park assist, all controlled through the buttons rather than the touchscreen unit. The wireless charging pad has also been relocated to the top of the center console.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Exterior, Hardware Expected

The new version of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is likely to get a slight change in the exterior with respect to the elements and the suspension setup. This will help the user to get an enhanced driving experience overall. The rear motor has now been tuned to minimise the in cabin noise. More updates about the exterior of the Ioniq 5 will be updated as the launch date gets closer.