Modified Dacia Duster Extreme Is All Set For The Sahara Rally

Dacia, the Romanian car manufacturer and the French automaker Renault have jointly created a bunch of cars that intrigue the car lovers. One of the most famous cars under the joint venture is the Dacia Duster. The Duster is discontinued in India, however continues to sell in the international market. Recently, we came across a modified avatar of the Dacia Duster that deserves your attention.



Dacia Duster gets a new look

This modified version of the Dacia carries most of the exterior elements from the parent model. However, the enthusiast has added a few off-road centric equipment that give it a sinister look and a robust appeal overall. The modified Dacia Duster Extreme gets a Green matt foil that suits the off-road vibes of the car. It also has 16-inch alloy wheels, a pair of running boards on the door sides, front brackets, a hood scoop, a roof basket with lighting, and more. The overall ground presence seems to be amplified with a lift kit that has elevated the ground clearance of the Dacia Duster 4x4.



Dacia Duster Extreme 4x4

Though the off-roader has some devilish design appeal, it is not available in the Indian market. However, interested buyers can import the car from other countries. The interior of the modified Dacia Duster Extreme is unknown, however, the parent version of the SUV is loaded with safety features, that include- ESP, ABS, traction control, hill start assist, tire pressure monitoring system, on-board computer, electric engine immobilizer, and more.

This sinister Dacia Duster Extreme likely retains the engine and powertrain from the parent model. It gets three engine options- a 1.2-liter mild hybrid, and a 1.6-liter strong hybrid engine. These engines are capable of pushing out 130 hp and 140 hp, respectively.