Hyundai Exter S+ (AMT) and S(O)+ (MT) Launched In The Wake Of Festive Season

Hyundai India has launched two new mid-spec variants of its micro-SUV, the Exter. The new S(O)+ MT is priced at Rs 7.86 lakh whereas the S+ AMT retails for Rs 8.44 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).

The feature highlights of the two new variants include LED DRLs with follow me home headlamps, sunroof, digital driver display with TFT screen, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear AC vents, all power windows, LED DRLs, front and rear skid plates and floor mats.

The safety features include 6 airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all seats, day & night IRVM, TPMS-highline, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist, vehicle stability management, ABS with EBD, impact-sensing auto door unlock and emergency stop signal.

Powering the Hyundai Exter is a sole 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 83 hp and 113.8 Nm of peak torque. It gets a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox option. There is a CNG option on offer as well, however, that can only be had with the S and SX variants. The Hyundai Exter competes against the likes of the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and lower variants of the Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger.

In other news, Hyundai had also launched the Exter Knight Edition in multiple variants whose prices start at Rs 8.38 lakh (ex-showroom). The Knight Edition comes with multiple cosmetic updates on the Exter.

