Hyundai Exter Hy CNG Duo Gets New Variant; Check Price, Features

Hyundai Motor India Limited is working on expansions of its green-mobility solutions and has now introduced a new EX variant in the Exter HyCNG Duo lineup. The Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo is meant to offer customers an affordable and efficient bi-fuel option. The newly introduced variant is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 7,50,700.

Commenting on the introduction of this new variant, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, "At HMIL, we are committed to offering smart mobility solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers. The introduction of the EX variant in the Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo lineup is a testament to our customer-centric approach, ensuring that smart mobility is accessible to a wider audience. With its efficient bi-fuel technology, enhanced safety features and Hyundai's signature reliability, the Exter Hy-CNG Duo EX variant offers an optimal balance of affordability and efficiency. As we continue to expand our green mobility portfolio, we remain dedicated to providing innovative and value-driven solutions to our customers."



Hyundai Exter EX gets a 1.2-litre Bi-fuel Kappa petrol with Hy-CNG Duo unit

The Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo gets new technology and advanced safety features, complemented by spacious interiors. The dual-cylinder setup gives more space to the boot, providing passengers with ample room for their luggage without compromising on the performance dynamics.



The Exter's EX Hy-CNG Duo variant gets features like- 6 airbags as standard, digital cluster with 4.2-inch colour TFT MID, signature H-LED tail lamps, driver seat height adjustment, keyless entry, and more.

Under the hood, the Hyundai Exter EX gets a 1.2-litre Bi-fuel Kappa petrol with Hy-CNG Duo unit, that is capable of producing a peak power and torque output of 82 hp and 113 Nm, respectively. The range of Exter starts from Rs 6.20 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with cars like Nissan Magnite, Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, and more.