Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 14.51 Lakh

Hyundai India has launched the Creta Knight Edition which is essentially a cosmetic upgrade for a few Creta variants. The Knight Edition was sold earlier with the previous Creta and follows a similar suite with the 2024 model as well. The prices of the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition start at Rs 14.51 lakh (ex-showroom) and are based on the S (O) and SX (O) variants. Here's the full price list.

Hyundai Creta 1.5 Petrol

CRETA Knight S(O) MT: Rs 14.51 lakh

CRETA Knight S(O) CVT: Rs 16.01 lakh

CRETA Knight SX (O) MT: Rs 17.42 lakh

CRETA Knight SX (O) CVT: Rs 18.88 lakh

Hyundai Creta 1.5 Diesel

CRETA Knight S(O) MT: Rs 16.08 lakh

CRETA Knight S(O) AT: Rs 17.58 lakh

CRETA Knight SX (O) MT: Rs 19 lakh

CRETA Knight SX (O) AT: Rs 20.15 lakh

The Knight Edition updates include black exterior colour, blacked out alloy wheels with contrast red brake calipers, matte logo, blacked out ORVMs and black spoiler. The interiors have been updated with fully black upholstery, leather-wrap on the steering wheel and the gear knob. There are brass-coloured inserts along with metal pedals.

Apart from the regular colour options, the buyers also have the option of picking a Titan Grey Matte at an additional expense of Rs 5,000 and dual tone colours at Rs 15,000. Apart from the new Knight Edition, the Hyundai Creta buyers also have the option of choosing from the sportier N-Line variants.

The Hyundai Creta competes against the likes of the Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and some bigger SUVs in the same price bracket.