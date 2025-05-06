Hyundai Exter Gets Two New Variants: Here's What They Offer

Hyundai Exter
Hyundai Motor India has expanded the variant lineup of the Exter in the Indian market with the addition of two new trims. The vehicle will now be available in S Smart and SX Smart trims. These iterations of the vehicle will be positioned in the middle of the existing lineup and will be available in both petrol and CNG-powered versions. Furthermore, the brand is offering options of manual and automatic transmission.
Both of these new variants have been introduced to offer features available on higher variants at a relatively affordable price. Along with this, the South Korean automaker has announced that the ISOFIX child seat anchor points will now be offered as a standard feature across all variants.
Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross Modified With Vellfire-Like Seats: Watch
The S Smart comes with features like an electric sunroof, LED taillights, a tyre pressure monitoring system, rear air conditioning vents, and LED daytime running lights (DRLs). The SX Smart upgrade includes a smart key, push-button start, a shark fin antenna, and projector headlights. For an extra Rs 14,999, you can include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a rear parking camera.
The new trims of the Hyundai Exter are available in both petrol and CNG variants. Each variant features a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine. In petrol mode, this engine delivers 83 hp and generates 113.6 Nm of peak torque. When operating on CNG, it produces 69 hp and 95.2 Nm of peak torque. A 5-speed manual transmission is standard, while the petrol version also provides the option of a 5-speed AMT.
SX Smart MT: Rs 8,16,290 (ex-showroom)
S Smart AMT: Rs 8,39,090 (ex-showroom)
SX Smart AMT: Rs 8,83,290 (ex-showroom)
S Smart Hy-CNG Duo: Rs 8,62,890 (ex-showroom)
SX Smart Hy-CNG Duo: Rs 9,18,490 (ex-showroom)
Both of these new variants have been introduced to offer features available on higher variants at a relatively affordable price. Along with this, the South Korean automaker has announced that the ISOFIX child seat anchor points will now be offered as a standard feature across all variants.
Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross Modified With Vellfire-Like Seats: Watch
The S Smart comes with features like an electric sunroof, LED taillights, a tyre pressure monitoring system, rear air conditioning vents, and LED daytime running lights (DRLs). The SX Smart upgrade includes a smart key, push-button start, a shark fin antenna, and projector headlights. For an extra Rs 14,999, you can include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a rear parking camera.
The new trims of the Hyundai Exter are available in both petrol and CNG variants. Each variant features a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine. In petrol mode, this engine delivers 83 hp and generates 113.6 Nm of peak torque. When operating on CNG, it produces 69 hp and 95.2 Nm of peak torque. A 5-speed manual transmission is standard, while the petrol version also provides the option of a 5-speed AMT.
Hyundai Exter S Smart, SX Smart: PricesS Smart MT: Rs 7,68,490 (ex-showroom)
SX Smart MT: Rs 8,16,290 (ex-showroom)
S Smart AMT: Rs 8,39,090 (ex-showroom)
SX Smart AMT: Rs 8,83,290 (ex-showroom)
S Smart Hy-CNG Duo: Rs 8,62,890 (ex-showroom)
SX Smart Hy-CNG Duo: Rs 9,18,490 (ex-showroom)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world