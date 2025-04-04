Hyundai Creta Beats Maruti Suzuki Fronx For Top Spot In March'25

The Hyundai Creta is now the third highest selling car in India
Hyundai Motor India Ltd. announced that the Hyundai CRETA has emerged as the highest-selling model in the Indian automobile industry in March 2025, recording sales of 18,059 units. Also, it is now the third highest selling car in India with unit sales of 1,94,871 for FY 24-25, giving a tough blow to the Maruti Suzuki Fronx that made a total unit sales of 21,461, in February 2025.
The Hyundai Creta also maintained its position as India's best-selling SUV in Q4 of FY 2024-2025 (Jan–Mar), with a cumulative sale of 52,898 units. It also registered a total sales of 1,94,871 units in FY 2024-25, marking a 20 per cent year-on-year growth in sales volume, the highest-ever annual sales for Hyundai Creta since its inception. This year also marks a significant milestone as the SUV completes a decade of its launch in India (since 2015).
The Hyundai Creta gets three engine options- 1.5-liter petrol, 1.5-liter diesel and a 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine. It has a total of ten variants available in the Indian market. The range starts from Rs 11.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 20.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai recently introduced the Creta Electric that gets two battery pack options- 42 kWh and a 51.4 kWh battery. The prices of the Creta Electric start from Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said: “The Hyundai Creta continues to set new benchmarks in India's automotive landscape. Its consistent brand leadership in the SUV segment and now as the highest-selling model in March 2025 is a symbol of the strong emotional bond it shares with Indian customers. With over 1.2 million Creta's on Indian roads and a decade of trust behind it, Hyundai Creta has become a symbol of innovation, aspiration, and reliability.”
Adding Further, he said- “Charged with Hyundai Creta, the share of SUVs in HMIL's total sales increased to 68.5% in FY 2024-25 as compared to 63.2% in the previous year. The launch of Creta Electric has further expanded the brand's appeal, paving the way for a more sustainable future. We remain committed to delivering vehicles that delight and inspire our customers.”
