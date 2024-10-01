Hyundai Creta EV Production-Spec Interiors Spied Ahead Of Jan 2025 Launch

As Hyundai gears up for the launch of the Creta EV in January 2025, we've got the first visuals of its interiors. The Creta EV will be equipped with almost all the features of the Creta ICE, and then some. There are also some EV-specific elements visible in the Creta EV test mule. Let's take a closer look.

The Hyundai Creta EV features a new three-spoke steering wheel that omits the customary Hyundai logo. The steering also has the gear selector on the right and paddle shifters for regenerative braking adjustment. The climate control panel, single-piece housing for the touchscreen infotainment, and the driver display seem like a direct lift from the regular Creta. The central console appears to be detached from the dashboard, suggesting a movable unit like the Ioniq 5.

The central console houses controls for the electric parking brake, drive mode selector, and ventilated seats. The front passenger seat also features the "Creta Electric" insignia. Other features on offer include 6 airbags, Level 2 ADAS, all-disc brakes, ESC, hill-start and hill-hold control, front parking sensors, and a 360-degree parking camera.

The Creta EV is likely to offer a 450 km claimed range from a 45 kWh battery pack. The electric motor is expected to deliver performance figures in the same ballpark as the Creta turbo petrol. Given the electric powertrain, expect better off-the-line performance due to the instant torque availability.

The Hyundai Creta EV will rival the likes of the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, and BYD Atto 3.

