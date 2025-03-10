Hyundai Sees 4-Fold Growth In EV Retail: Creta Electric Effect?

Hyundai Creta Electric comes with a design very similar to the ICE counterpart
The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has released the EV sales data for February 2025. It reveals that Hyundai Motor India is the third best-selling manufacturer in the electric passenger vehicle category registering four fold growth in year-on-year sales in the previous month. Specifically, the brand registered sales of 738 units which is 481.10 per cent more than the 127 units sold during the same period in 2024. Additionally, the brand registered 129.91 per cent growth compared to January 2025.
The sales figures for specific models have not yet been disclosed. However, the spike in Hyundai's electric vehicle (EV) sales can be attributed to the recent launch of the Creta Electric in the Indian market. This electric version of the popular SUV was introduced in January and appears to be benefiting from the success of its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart.
Also Read: 2025 Tata Sierra Production-Spec Design Patent Leaked
Presently, the Hyundai Creta Electric is sold at a starting price of Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 24.37 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with a design very similar to its ICE cousin but with slight EV-specific changes. Additionally, it comes with a new design for the 17-inch alloy wheels. Buyers have the option of eight monotone and two dual-tone paint schemes.
To ensure the safety of passengers, it is equipped with a comprehensive range of features, such as a digital key, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and extra safety equipment for the protection of passengers. These features are grouped into four distinct trims: Executive, Smart, Premium, and Excellence.
This electric vehicle is available with two battery pack options: a 42 kWh battery that claims a driving range of 390 km, and a larger 51.4 kWh battery that offers an estimated range of 473 km on a single charge. Both battery configurations support DC charging, enabling them to recharge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 58 minutes.
The sales figures for specific models have not yet been disclosed. However, the spike in Hyundai's electric vehicle (EV) sales can be attributed to the recent launch of the Creta Electric in the Indian market. This electric version of the popular SUV was introduced in January and appears to be benefiting from the success of its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart.
Also Read: 2025 Tata Sierra Production-Spec Design Patent Leaked
Presently, the Hyundai Creta Electric is sold at a starting price of Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 24.37 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with a design very similar to its ICE cousin but with slight EV-specific changes. Additionally, it comes with a new design for the 17-inch alloy wheels. Buyers have the option of eight monotone and two dual-tone paint schemes.
To ensure the safety of passengers, it is equipped with a comprehensive range of features, such as a digital key, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and extra safety equipment for the protection of passengers. These features are grouped into four distinct trims: Executive, Smart, Premium, and Excellence.
This electric vehicle is available with two battery pack options: a 42 kWh battery that claims a driving range of 390 km, and a larger 51.4 kWh battery that offers an estimated range of 473 km on a single charge. Both battery configurations support DC charging, enabling them to recharge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 58 minutes.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world