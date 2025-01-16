Hyundai Creta Electric Review: Long-Awaited EV Is Familiar And Feature-Loaded

Chennai/Puducherry (Anirban Mitra): An overcast day in Chennai, and we set out early in the brand-new Hyundai Creta on the ECR. Eco mode. Check! AC at 24 degrees. Check! The blower is at the lowest setting. Check! Motor recuperation at level three. Check! It's a 120-kilometre stretch, largely dual carriageway that leads to Pondicherry. The traffic is sparse, the elevation largely flat and the tarmac is well-laid. Hyundai Creta EV's 51.4 kWh battery pack promises 473 kilometres on a single charge. Read the first drive review and let's see by the end of the journey how much range we can exactly find:

Performance:

It's the quickest Creta yet. A 100 kmph dash in sport mode from a standstill in 7.9 seconds means you would mostly find yourself ahead of the traffic. Even in the eco mode (for the sake of range test), the Creta electric felt eager on a gentle dab of the throttle. The front-wheel-drive motor produces 169 horsepower. The response, much like other EVs, is instantaneous and linear, however, it is not frighteningly quick to astonish the driver.

Ride and dynamics:

The platform of the Creta EV is derived from the internal combustion counterpart and it retains the pros and cons of it. Thanks to the battery pack placement on the floor bed, the centre of gravity is lower, allowing a more composed ride on the highways. The ground clearance stands at 190 mm and most road imperfections are tackled without breaking a sweat.

The suspension tuning is on the softer side, and the Creta EV glides over speed breakers and potholes with ease at crawling speeds. Creta Electric is definitely quick on its feet but its handling is more like the regular variants than the N Line model. It's a new three-spoke steering wheel which is light and predictable. There is a fair bit of body roll when driven with enthusiasm on twisties.



The Creta EV is benefitted by all-disc brakes. The stopping power is decent and you may choose to switch to the i-pedal mode in traffic where the motor recuperation is high enough to decelerate sharply and to bring the SUV to a halt. The level 2 ADAS suite is offered in Creta EV which engages plenty of active safety features like lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring and reversing assistant.

Battery and Charging Infra:

The Hyundai Creta EV is available in two battery pack options: 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. The claimed ARAI range of the battery packs is 390 kilometres and 473 kilometres respectively. The company will be offering 11 kW AC wallbox charging which will take around 4 hours to replenish the battery. The Creta EV is 50 kW DC fast charger compatible which allows 10-80% top-up in less than an hour.

Creta EV comes with the vehicle-to-load functionality which enables it to reverse charge, resulting in powering electronic devices like laptops, coffee makers or even other EVs. The public charging infra in India is supposed to strengthen significantly in times to come. Hyundai is working on two more EVs for the Indian market. Mahindra and Tata Motors are on the cusp of bringing world-class born EVs. And lastly, Maruti Suzuki is set to enter the space along with Toyota. More and more manufacturers setting foot will only breed confidence in EV adopters and charging infra at large.

Range Tested:

We started driving at 97% and covered 117.5 kilometres on our way to Pondicherry. The SoC dropped to 67%, which translates into approximately 390 kilometres on a single charge. On the other hand, the average battery usage read 7.5 km/kWh at the end of the trip of 117.5 km. This means the long-range Creta EV can be statistically driven 385 kilometres.

Does it look any different?

Surprisingly not. In my books, this is not all that bad. Creta is a popular brand with a strong recall. The brand has chosen a conservative path to keep the design similar to the ICE counterpart. Creta Electric is available in 10 colourways, which include an EV-specific ocean blue tone. The alloy wheels are differently styled to reduce the drag coefficient. The front and rear bumper are revised and the grille has a pixelated treatment. The charging flap is placed on the face of the Creta EV. From the rear, the only distinguishing element is the 'electric' badge on the tailgate.

Cabin and features:

This is one aspect Hyundai is best in the business. The Creta EV is a handsomely-packed SUV. The dashboard runs much like its ICE counterpart with a dual 10.25-inch screen. The touch response is crisp and intuitive. The readout on the digital driver's display is pleasing to the eyes. The BlueLink App has been updated, and the integration of charging stations near you under one umbrella is commendable. The user just doesn't locate the charging station but can also pay through the app, doing away with the hassle of maintaining multiple wallets.

The floating centre console looks cool and upmarket. Plenty of soft touch on the door trims and the top of the dash exudes a premium feel. The front seats are large and supportive, and offer electric adjustment with memory setting and ventilation function. Surprisingly, there is no 'Hyundai' branding on the interior. The new, three-spoke steering wheel is plush to grip and comes engraved with Morse code on it. The seat fabric is engineered using recycled material and the contrasting, dual-tone texture is definitely top-notch. Other creature comforts include a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, dual-zone AC, 8-speaker Bose sound system and 360-degree camera.

The wheelbase is 2,610 mm, standing identical to the ICE counterpart. Resultantly, the room on the offer at the backseat is similar. The knee room and headroom are decent for an average-height individual, while three passengers can fit in with a bit of squeeze. There are dedicated AC vents, sunblinds USB charging points, a tray table (accessory) and an armrest for convenience. The boot space is deep, sufficiently usable and is the same as the ICE counterpart at 433 litres. The 22-litre frunk space upfront is a handy space to carry the portable charger.

Verdict:

Creta Electric is typically a Hyundai: Feature-loaded, familiar and family-oriented. While this and other mass-market EVs entering simultaneously does auger good signs for the market, it lacks the 'wow' factor. Hyundai may have a surprise up its sleeve. The pricing is key. The launch is at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The Creta EV could be a compelling package if prices start at Rs 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom) for the long-range variant.