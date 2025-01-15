Isuzu D-Max EV Concept Showcase At Bharat Mobility Show

Isuzu D-Max EV Concept 66.9 kWh Li-ion battery pack
Isuzu Motors Limited will unveil the company's first battery electric vehicle D-MAX one-ton pickup truck concept in India at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Show to be held from March 17 to 22 in New Delhi.
The company says the D-Max EV Concept has been developed to meet a broad-range of commercial and passenger vehicle needs while retaining the tough underlying performance expected of pickup trucks. The full-time 4WD system with newly developed e-Axles in front and rear offers excellent performance on rough roads and a linear acceleration feel characteristic of BEVs – all while minimizing noise and vibration. A 66.9 kWh Li-ion battery pack is used in the D-Max EV concept.
The D-Max EV Concept has a towing capacity of 3.5-tonne, thanks to dual high-power electric motors along with a robust frame and body design. The dual motors collectively produce 130 kW and 325 Nm. The maximum payload is 1,000 kilograms and the pickup can touch a top speed of 130 kmph.
Europe will be the main market for the D-Max EV Concept. Launching in select mainland Europe markets such as Norway in 2025, D-Max BEV will be rolled out to the UK, Australia, Thailand, and other countries based on market needs and the maturity of EV charging infrastructure.
