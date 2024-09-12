Hyundai Lines Up Creta Electric For Early 2025, 3 More EVs To Follow

Hyundai Motor India is set to launch the electric avatar of the Creta mid-size SUV in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25, a top company official told NDTV Auto on the sidelines of the updated Alcazar launch.

“We are looking at EVs in a very positive way. We have announced four EVs including Creta EV in quarter 4 of FY25. The kind of technology coming with Creta EV, we are optimistic about the product,” said Tarun Garg, chief commercial officer, Hyundai Motor India.

Creta is a strong brand and the electric avatar is likely to be the first high-volume EV from Hyundai, Garg added. Several automakers are preparing for the upcoming Auto Expo, which is likely to be held in January-February, 2025. Hyundai's Pavilion may be the place where we get to see the Creta EV for the first time. Hyundai hasn't revealed details about other electric vehicles that are in the pipeline.

Garg is also optimistic about robust sales during the festive season. “Constraints faced previously have eased out. Semiconductor shortage is left behind. New product launches and better availability will excite the customers, Gard said.

Creta EV: What to expect?

Hyundai Creta EV has been seen as a test mule several times. Creta EV may take the position of the discontinued Kona EV in the Indian market. The price is likely to start at Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), going all the way to Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra XUV400 and MG ZS EV are likely to compete with the Hyundai Creta EV. Maruti Suzuki is also planning to introduce its first electric offering in the same segment during the Auto Expo.

Underpinning the Hyundai Creta EV will be a battery pack in the range of 45 to 55 kWh, offering a range of around 500 kilometres. While a front-wheel motor is expected to drive the Creta EV, the company may surprise with a dual-motor option.

