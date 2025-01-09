Hyundai Creta Electric Interiors Revealed In Full Glory Ahead Of Launch

Hyundai India is all set to launch the Creta Electric in the Indian market. Before the launch, the South Korean giant has been gradually revealing the details of the SUV, gradually. The series of revelations started with the unveiling of the SUV, followed by a detailed feature list. Now, the automaker has shed light on the cabin of the upcoming model. The pictures reveal a layout very similar to the one used on its ICE counterpart with a few differences adding more premiumness.

The first thing that attracts attention is a new three-spoke steering wheel which is different from the four-spoke unit used on the ICE version of the vehicle. Additionally, the steering is missing the Hyundai logo. Instead, it gets four dots in a line like the flagship Ioniq 5. The brand is also offering a gear selector stalk on the right side of the steering column. This will be used to operate the shift-by-wire system.



The cabin of the electric SUV also comes with cupholders and buttons for crucial functions like the electronic parking brake and auto-hold function. The elements like the dual-screen infotainment system and the instrument cluster are reminiscent of the Creta ICE. This enables features like Wireless connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

To ensure occupants' safety, the Hyundai Creta Electric will have features like six airbags, tire pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, surround view monitor, blind-spot monitoring, rain sensing wipers. and a suite of Level 2 ADAS features.

The Hyundai Creta Electric will be available in two battery options: a 42 kWh battery that offers a range of 390 km on a single charge, and a long-range alternative with a 51.4 kWh battery pack providing a range of 473 km on one charge.

The vehicle includes various charging solutions, such as a DC charger that can recharge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 58 minutes, while the 11 kW Smart Connected Wall Box can completely charge it from 10 per cent to 100 per cent in 4 hours using AC Home Charging.